New classroom precautions can affect kids with food allergies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to the global pandemic, as the upcoming school year approaches, parents and teachers have raised concerns about the risks to students with life-threatening allergies. Various agencies have issued information including guidance and considerations for schools. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has published considerations for ways in which schools can help protect students, teachers, administrators, and staff to slow the spread of COVID-19. The U.S. FDA has issued temporary guidance that may impact food labels. These documents recognize the importance of helping to maintain healthy environments and helping to ensure the safety of children with food allergies, as food allergies are a growing food safety and public health concern that affect an estimated 8% of children in the United States. That’s 1 in 13 children, or about two students per classroom.

No matter what grade your child is about to enter, there’s always a back-to-school checklist of to-dos. It’s always a good idea to add a visit to the pediatrician to that list. Back-to-school check-ups may be the only opportunity kids and teenagers have with their pediatrician every year, when they get routine immunizations and can get refills on their epinephrine auto-injectors. Wellness visits for young children are essential to their growth and development. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that pediatricians across the U.S. have seen a drop in the number of children coming in for appointments since the outbreak of COVID-19 in communities.

Dr. Vivian Hernandez-Trujillo, Pediatric Allergist & Immunologist at the Allergy & Immunology Care Center of South Florida joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday, along with Allie Bahn, Global Outreach and Education Coordinator at the Global Allergy & Asthma Patient Forum. The two discussed the latest guidelines and provided tips for parents on how to prepare their children and what to make school staff aware of.

