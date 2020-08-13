Mid-State Foundation trapshoot fundraiser registration open

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration opened Thursday for the fifth annual Trapshoot Fundraiser hosted by the Mid-State Technical College Foundation.

According to a news release, the event is scheduled for September 11th at the Wisconsin Trapshooting Association in Nekoosa.

Competitors will have 25 practice rounds and 50 scoring rounds. There are also raffles, contests, and prizes.

The Trapshoot Fundraiser is a major source of funding for Mid-State’s emergency loan and grant programs that help the College’s students stay enrolled despite financial hurdles.

According to Jill Steckbauer, director of Mid-State’s Foundation & Alumni, the 2019 Trapshoot Fundraiser raised approximately $5,000 for emergency grant programs to benefit students.

“Trapshooting is a great way to have fun and help students in your community fulfill their dreams for college and career, especially when a financial challenge threatens that dream, an even greater concern in these unprecedented times,” Steckbauer said. “Interest in the event continues to grow in the community, and we’re excited to see how much we can raise this year to help students stay in school while giving participants an unforgettable day of trapshooting.”

Adults and children are encouraged to compete, but children ages 10 to 17 must have a parent or guardian present.

All participants will be required to sign a waiver of participation at the event, and shooters are asked to bring their own shotgun and shooting vest. Hearing protection and ammunition will be provided.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.