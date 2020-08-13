Advertisement

Mid-State Foundation trapshoot fundraiser registration open

Fifth-annual Mid-State Foundation Trapshoot Fundraiser now open for registration
Fifth-annual Mid-State Foundation Trapshoot Fundraiser now open for registration(WSAW/Mid-State)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration opened Thursday for the fifth annual Trapshoot Fundraiser hosted by the Mid-State Technical College Foundation.

According to a news release, the event is scheduled for September 11th at the Wisconsin Trapshooting Association in Nekoosa.

Competitors will have 25 practice rounds and 50 scoring rounds. There are also raffles, contests, and prizes.

The Trapshoot Fundraiser is a major source of funding for Mid-State’s emergency loan and grant programs that help the College’s students stay enrolled despite financial hurdles.

According to Jill Steckbauer, director of Mid-State’s Foundation & Alumni, the 2019 Trapshoot Fundraiser raised approximately $5,000 for emergency grant programs to benefit students.

“Trapshooting is a great way to have fun and help students in your community fulfill their dreams for college and career, especially when a financial challenge threatens that dream, an even greater concern in these unprecedented times,” Steckbauer said. “Interest in the event continues to grow in the community, and we’re excited to see how much we can raise this year to help students stay in school while giving participants an unforgettable day of trapshooting.”

Adults and children are encouraged to compete, but children ages 10 to 17 must have a parent or guardian present.

All participants will be required to sign a waiver of participation at the event, and shooters are asked to bring their own shotgun and shooting vest. Hearing protection and ammunition will be provided.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

News

Marathon Co. Health Department’s face covering complaint form goes live

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Health Department’s online mask mandate reporting system went live Thursday.

News

Wisconsin ranked third best for Critical Access Hospitals nationally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Critical Access Hospitals are lower-volume facilities that serve Wisconsin’s rural populations. There are 58 CAHs across Wisconsin and 1,350 hospitals across 45 states

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Latest News

News

Preparing future educators to teach virtually

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Party rental business takes a hit

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Stevens Point man sentenced to 8 years in prison for possessing an AK-47 and body armor

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The man was convicted after he told his girlfriend he was going to "rain down hell" on law enforcement.

News

Fox Theater will soon have new life

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
The Fox Theater is on its way to being converted into a downtown outdoor/indoor event center.

News

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

News

City approves Wausau police task force to review policies

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The Wausau city council unanimously chose to move forward with the creation of a policing task force for the Wausau Police Department,