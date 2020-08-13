Advertisement

Marathon Co. Health Department’s face covering complaint form goes live

Marathon Co. mask mandate reporting form goes live Thursday.
Marathon Co. mask mandate reporting form goes live Thursday.(WSAW)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department’s online mask mandate reporting system went live Thursday.

According to a news release, the form is aimed to give citizens a place to report violations of Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate that was ordered on July 30th.

The Clark, Lincoln, and Portage County Health Departments implemented similar complaint forms.

Health officials said their primary intention with the reporting system is to educate the public on the need and benefit of wearing a face covering to control or prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a previous story, health officials told NewsChannel 7 the reporting forms are intended for general complaints about businesses and events not adhering to the mask mandate, not individuals.

The form is available on the Marathon County Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

News

Mid-State Foundation trapshoot fundraiser registration open

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Registration opened Thursdays for the fifth annual Trapshoot Fundraiser hosted by the Mid-State Technical College Foundation.

News

Wisconsin ranked third best for Critical Access Hospitals nationally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Critical Access Hospitals are lower-volume facilities that serve Wisconsin’s rural populations. There are 58 CAHs across Wisconsin and 1,350 hospitals across 45 states

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Latest News

News

Preparing future educators to teach virtually

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Party rental business takes a hit

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Stevens Point man sentenced to 8 years in prison for possessing an AK-47 and body armor

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The man was convicted after he told his girlfriend he was going to "rain down hell" on law enforcement.

News

Fox Theater will soon have new life

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
The Fox Theater is on its way to being converted into a downtown outdoor/indoor event center.

News

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

News

City approves Wausau police task force to review policies

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The Wausau city council unanimously chose to move forward with the creation of a policing task force for the Wausau Police Department,