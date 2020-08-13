Marathon Co. Health Department’s face covering complaint form goes live

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department’s online mask mandate reporting system went live Thursday.

According to a news release, the form is aimed to give citizens a place to report violations of Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate that was ordered on July 30th.

The Clark, Lincoln, and Portage County Health Departments implemented similar complaint forms.

Health officials said their primary intention with the reporting system is to educate the public on the need and benefit of wearing a face covering to control or prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a previous story, health officials told NewsChannel 7 the reporting forms are intended for general complaints about businesses and events not adhering to the mask mandate, not individuals.

The form is available on the Marathon County Health Department’s website.

