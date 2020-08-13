Advertisement

Girls learn to be strong adults at ‘High Tea’ event

By Eric Zahn
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys & Girls Club in Wausau held a culminating event today for the ‘High Tea’ program.

Fifty girls took part in the educational program over the last six weeks with women leaders from the community.

“We want to give them the skills they need to feel empowered and excited about their futures, and really become the best versions of themselves they can be,” said Cassandra Ambrosius of the Boys & Girls Club. “As well as encouraging other girls that they know to be the best versions of themselves they can be.”

9-year-old Emily Hohenstein, who attended the event, said the program “teaches girls that they can do more than what they think they can do.”

Next year, the Boys & Girls Club hopes to expand the program even more and hold it off-site for a more special feel for the girls.

NewsChannel 7′s own Kassandra Sepeda emceed the event.

