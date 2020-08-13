Advertisement

Fox Theater will soon have new life

By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After sitting vacant for more than 34 years, the historic Fox Theater in Stevens Point may finally be given a new life.

Wildcard Corp. in Stevens Point presented their proposal, and was approved, by the Finance Committee on Monday, and then the Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday.

The Fox will be repurposed into an events space, restoring the facade to the original 1901 look, and on the back side having a green space, beer garden and a stage all fenced in.

“The Convention and Visitors Bureau tells me that we could always use event spaces,” said Stevens Point mayor Mike Wiza. “Conferences, weddings, birthdays, bar mitzvah’s, whatever it happens to be. So it’s going to bring people downtown. They’re going to shop, they’re going to eat, they’re going to drink. So it’s a benefit for the whole community.”

The next step is for the city council to vote on it Monday. If approved, Wildcard will get to work shortly after and looking at an opening in the fall of 2021.

Fox Theater rendering
Fox Theater rendering.
