First Alert Weather: AM lingering showers for some

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This Thursday will not be a bad day overall, but this morning we are dealing with a few showers and weaker thunderstorms. Most models show the early morning showers dissipating throughout the morning hours. This will leave us with partly to mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon with generally dry conditions expected. The dew points will be around 5 degrees higher than yesterday as they look to remain in the low to mid 60s. This means today will be a bit muggier than the last few days we have seen.

The mugginess builds up for tomorrow as temperatures still rise to the low to mid 80s by the afternoon hours. We are expecting some showers and storms to try to roll through the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Since it is expected to move through in the late night hours and early morning hours, that will limit the severe potential for us. There could still be a stronger storm here and there, so if you are going camping Friday, be aware that in the overnight hours, and early morning hours of Saturday, we may see some showers and storms moving through.

Sunday will bring back lower humidity and sunshine, as we look to wrap up the weekend on a very positive note.

