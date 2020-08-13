Advertisement

Fatburger owner is buying Johnny Rockets for $25 million

Investors like the news
Investors like FAT Brands plan to take Johnny Rockets' retro diner theme to “new heights.”
Investors like FAT Brands plan to take Johnny Rockets' retro diner theme to “new heights.”(Source: WABC, CNN)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Wall Street is finding a $25 million burger merger very appetizing.

The stock for FAT Brands was up 160% Thursday morning on the news that Fatburger is acquiring Johnny Rockets.

Like much of the restaurant industry, FAT Brands has been hit hard by the pandemic, but investors like its plan to take the 1950s diner-themed chain to “new heights.”

FAT Brands already owns Elevation Burger as well as Hurricane Grill & Wings and the Ponderosa and Bonanza steakhouse chains.

Once the Johnny Rockets deal closes, the company will own more than 700 restaurant locations worldwide with total annual sales of $700 million.

By the way, the “FAT” in FAT Brands doesn’t stand for what happens when you eat too many burgers and shakes.

It’s an acronym for Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iranian navy held the vessel for some five hours before releasing it Wednesday, said a U.S. military official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

National Politics

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal ‘treason,’ want retraction

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

News

Pilot OK after small plane makes emergency landing near CWA

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Sheriff’s office said the pilot of a small plane had no injuries after making an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Wednesday.

National

Teen honors man who saved him from drowning and died trying to save his best friend

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A 14-year-old survivor of a near-drowning met the family of the stranger who died after rescuing him over the weekend.

National Politics

Trump opposes postal money that would help vote-by-mail

Updated: 34 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm & a bit more humid to end the work week

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Partly cloudy for this evening and tonight

News

Wisconsin Rapids officers asking for help identifying vandalism suspects

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of vandalism at the new Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center.

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wisconsin Rapids golf course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wood County Health Department confirmed Thursday that there was possible COVID-19 exposure at a Wisconsin Rapids golf course.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble goes virtual, members announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Students from seven area high schools will be featured in The Grand Theater’s 2020-2021 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, which is going virtual for the first time.