Drivers over age 60 have until Nov. 23 to renew their license

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles granted drivers over the age of 60 an additional 60-day extension to renew their driver license. Eligible drivers whose license expired after March 12 now have until November 23 to visit a DMV center to renew their license. This extension was made in recognition of the continuing health risk to older drivers during the pandemic.

“Further extending the deadline for this at-risk population gives them more opportunity to plan their visit to a DMV Customer Service Center,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “We do not want people in this higher-risk demographic to feel that they need to renew their license when they may not be comfortable going to a DMV office.”

Boardman explained that drivers can renew up to a year before the expiration date on their card, meaning drivers with a winter expiration can renew their license before the cold weather arrives. An expired driver license is still valid for voting providing it expired after the last General Election (November 6, 2018).

