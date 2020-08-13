Advertisement

Drivers over age 60 have until Nov. 23 to renew their license

Wisconsin DMV center
Wisconsin DMV center(WEAU)
By Eric Zahn
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles granted drivers over the age of 60 an additional 60-day extension to renew their driver license. Eligible drivers whose license expired after March 12 now have until November 23 to visit a DMV center to renew their license. This extension was made in recognition of the continuing health risk to older drivers during the pandemic.

“Further extending the deadline for this at-risk population gives them more opportunity to plan their visit to a DMV Customer Service Center,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “We do not want people in this higher-risk demographic to feel that they need to renew their license when they may not be comfortable going to a DMV office.”

Boardman explained that drivers can renew up to a year before the expiration date on their card, meaning drivers with a winter expiration can renew their license before the cold weather arrives. An expired driver license is still valid for voting providing it expired after the last General Election (November 6, 2018).

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evers expects Trump to wear mask during visit next week

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he expects President Donald Trump and everyone accompanying him to wear a mask indoors and social distance when Trump visits the state for a rally next week.

News

Girls learn to be strong adults in High Tea program

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Avoiding mistakes while wearing masks

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Governor Evers asks for Wisconsin's help to curb spread of coronavirus

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Sending kids with allergies back to class

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Wisconsin coronavirus cases bounce back up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There were 943 positive results -- twice as many as Wednesday’s 478 positives even though the state only received about 2,500 more tests.

News

Pilot OK after small plane makes emergency landing near CWA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Sheriff’s office said the pilot of a small plane had no injuries after making an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Wednesday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm & a bit more humid to end the work week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Partly cloudy for this evening and tonight

News

Wisconsin Rapids officers asking for help identifying vandalism suspects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of vandalism at the new Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center.

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wisconsin Rapids golf course

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wood County Health Department confirmed Thursday that there was possible COVID-19 exposure at a Wisconsin Rapids golf course.