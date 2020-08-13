Common mistakes when wearing a face mask and how to fix them

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whatever your feeling is towards masks, they are a crucial part of our “new normal”. Wherever you go, whatever you do, wearing a mask will likely be mandatory, but also one of the very best ways to protect yourself. More than 30 states have enacted mask requirements in recent weeks, so like it or not, they are not going away anytime soon.

Although the mask has become the star accessory of 2020, and as common as wallets, keys and cell phones, there are still common mistakes people make when wearing a mask.

Top mask related mistakes include:

1) Wearing a mask or face cover that isn’t effective

2) Not fully covering nose and mouth

3) Wearing a mask longer than it’s intended use

4) Not cleaning or properly storing the mask

5) Touching the mask while wearing it

While it’s important to make sure you are wearing your mask correctly, it’s clear that not all masks are created equal. When looking for a mask that’s right for you, there are a number of things to consider, including effectiveness, fit and comfort level. Boomer Naturals, who is donating one mask for every online order, have a new, three-layer mask enhanced with Nano-silver technology to provide additional protection. The mask is washable, multi-use for 30 days, breathable, comfortable and comes in sizes for kids, adults and XL sizes.

On Thursday, medical expert, Dr. Mary Clifton joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the top mistakes people make when wearing a mask, easy fixes to ensure you are staying safe, what to look for when selecting your mask and why masks are so important for both adults and children.

