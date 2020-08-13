Advertisement

Common mistakes when wearing a face mask and how to fix them

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whatever your feeling is towards masks, they are a crucial part of our “new normal”. Wherever you go, whatever you do, wearing a mask will likely be mandatory, but also one of the very best ways to protect yourself. More than 30 states have enacted mask requirements in recent weeks, so like it or not, they are not going away anytime soon.

Although the mask has become the star accessory of 2020, and as common as wallets, keys and cell phones, there are still common mistakes people make when wearing a mask.

Top mask related mistakes include:

1) Wearing a mask or face cover that isn’t effective

2) Not fully covering nose and mouth

3) Wearing a mask longer than it’s intended use

4) Not cleaning or properly storing the mask

5) Touching the mask while wearing it

While it’s important to make sure you are wearing your mask correctly, it’s clear that not all masks are created equal. When looking for a mask that’s right for you, there are a number of things to consider, including effectiveness, fit and comfort level. Boomer Naturals, who is donating one mask for every online order, have a new, three-layer mask enhanced with Nano-silver technology to provide additional protection. The mask is washable, multi-use for 30 days, breathable, comfortable and comes in sizes for kids, adults and XL sizes.

On Thursday, medical expert, Dr. Mary Clifton joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the top mistakes people make when wearing a mask, easy fixes to ensure you are staying safe, what to look for when selecting your mask and why masks are so important for both adults and children.

For more information, visit: BOOMERNATURALS.COM

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deep Bench

New classroom precautions can affect kids with food allergies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
With the uncertainty of the upcoming school year, it’s essential that parents of children with food allergies are prepared

Latest News

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Family kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
All passengers over the age of 2 must wear a mask. There are no exceptions.

Coronavirus

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.

Coronavirus

Halloween candy arriving earlier in some stores due to pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
Halloween-specific candies and packaging are already available in some grocery stores in the U.S.