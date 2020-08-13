Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble goes virtual, members announced

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students from seven area high schools will be featured in The Grand Theater’s 2020-2021 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, which is going virtual for the first time.

According to the Grand, the Jerry Awards were created by Overture Center in Madison to encourage, recognize, and honor excellence in high school musical theater across the state of Wisconsin.

The Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is open to students entering grades nine-12 in North Central Wisconsin schools that participate in the program.

Virtual auditions were held in July, and 30 students from across the region - from Stevens Point to Eagle River - participated.

The ensemble features students from Antigo High School, D.C. Everest Senior High School, Marshfield High School, Mosinee High School, Lakeland Union High School, Stevens Point Area Senior High, and Wausau West High School.

“I’m so excited to be in the Jerry Ensemble for the third year in a row,” said Olivia Mathis, a senior at Wausau West High School. “I’ve met some of my best friends through this group, and I can’t imagine where I would be without it. I’m beyond proud to be a member, and I can’t wait to get back to performing!”

Ensemble members will begin meeting and rehearsing virtually at the end of August when they will start working on some of their performance pieces for the year.

Fans can expect to see some video “performances” soon.

The full roster is listed below.

Robert Alston – DC Everest Senior High School

Aiden Berger – Marshfield High School

Emily Jacobson – DC Everest Senior High School

Reagan Kettner – DC Everest Senior High School

Max Koepke – DC Everest Senior High School

Elise Laughlin – Wausau West High School

Ashlyn Lewis – DC Everest Senior High School

Olivia Mathis – Wausau West High School

Anna Montgomery – Antigo High School

Ella Montgomery – Antigo High School

Shannon O’Donnell – Stevens Point Area Senior High School

Mansi Peters – DC Everest Senior High School

Brooklynn Roble – DC Everest Senior High School

Zaden Scheer – Mosinee High School

Zachary Tadiello – Lakeland Union High School

Anna Weis – Marshfield High School

The Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is made possible through Aspirus’ support of The Grand’s Arts In Education Series. For more information, click here.

