Advertisement

Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble goes virtual, members announced

Grand Theater in Wausau
Grand Theater in Wausau(WSAW)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students from seven area high schools will be featured in The Grand Theater’s 2020-2021 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, which is going virtual for the first time.

According to the Grand, the Jerry Awards were created by Overture Center in Madison to encourage, recognize, and honor excellence in high school musical theater across the state of Wisconsin.

The Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is open to students entering grades nine-12 in North Central Wisconsin schools that participate in the program.

Virtual auditions were held in July, and 30 students from across the region - from Stevens Point to Eagle River - participated.

The ensemble features students from Antigo High School, D.C. Everest Senior High School, Marshfield High School, Mosinee High School, Lakeland Union High School, Stevens Point Area Senior High, and Wausau West High School.

“I’m so excited to be in the Jerry Ensemble for the third year in a row,” said Olivia Mathis, a senior at Wausau West High School. “I’ve met some of my best friends through this group, and I can’t imagine where I would be without it. I’m beyond proud to be a member, and I can’t wait to get back to performing!”

Ensemble members will begin meeting and rehearsing virtually at the end of August when they will start working on some of their performance pieces for the year.

Fans can expect to see some video “performances” soon.

The full roster is listed below.

Robert Alston – DC Everest Senior High School

Aiden Berger – Marshfield High School

Emily Jacobson – DC Everest Senior High School

Reagan Kettner – DC Everest Senior High School

Max Koepke – DC Everest Senior High School

Elise Laughlin – Wausau West High School

Ashlyn Lewis – DC Everest Senior High School

Olivia Mathis – Wausau West High School

Anna Montgomery – Antigo High School

Ella Montgomery – Antigo High School

Shannon O’Donnell – Stevens Point Area Senior High School

Mansi Peters – DC Everest Senior High School

Brooklynn Roble – DC Everest Senior High School

Zaden Scheer – Mosinee High School

Zachary Tadiello – Lakeland Union High School

Anna Weis – Marshfield High School

The Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is made possible through Aspirus’ support of The Grand’s Arts In Education Series. For more information, click here.

Congratulations to the incredibly talented students that have been selected for our 2020-2021 Central Wisconsin Jerry...

Posted by Grand Theater Wausau on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pilot OK after small plane makes emergency landing near CWA

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Sheriff’s office said the pilot of a small plane had no injuries after making an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Wednesday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm & a bit more humid to end the work week

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Partly cloudy for this evening and tonight

News

Wisconsin Rapids officers asking for help identifying vandalism suspects

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of vandalism at the new Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center.

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wisconsin Rapids golf course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wood County Health Department confirmed Thursday that there was possible COVID-19 exposure at a Wisconsin Rapids golf course.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

News

Mid-State Foundation trapshoot fundraiser registration open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Registration opened Thursdays for the fifth annual Trapshoot Fundraiser hosted by the Mid-State Technical College Foundation.

News

Marathon Co. Health Department’s face covering complaint form goes live

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Health Department’s online mask mandate reporting system went live Thursday.

News

Wisconsin ranked third best for Critical Access Hospitals nationally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Critical Access Hospitals are lower-volume facilities that serve Wisconsin’s rural populations. There are 58 CAHs across Wisconsin and 1,350 hospitals across 45 states

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, August 13, 2020.