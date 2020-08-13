Advertisement

Bucks schedule for first four playoff games set

(WBAY)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The NBA has released the schedule for the Bucks first four playoff games against the Orlando Magic.

Milwaukee will open up the postseason on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on TNT.

The series will continue on Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Game 3 is set for Noon on Saturday on TNT, and Game 4 is at 12:30 on Aug. 24 on NBATV.

Game 5, 6 and 7 are if necessary. They will take place on Aug. 26, 28 and 30.

The Bucks went 4-0 against the Magic during the regular season.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

