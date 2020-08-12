YMCA offers school aged program for fall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With many school districts starting the upcoming school year both virtual and in person, the Woodson YMCA is offering a program to help out parents and kids.

When the Wausau School District made the decision to conduct classes virtually this fall, many parents scrambled to find a place for their kids to go while they’re at work.

In effect, the YMCA decided to start a program for the fall at their Camp Sturtevant, which will host the “School Age Program” starting Sept. 1 for five days per week from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The program provides an opportunity for students to virtually learn at the camp during the day throughout the week to work on their schoolwork.

The YMCA has Department of Public Instruction (DPI) licensed teachers that will spend about four hours each day helping with schoolwork and getting kids to their virtual meetings.

“We want to make sure that the parents who need the care, get the care because it’s just not going to work for all parents,” YMCA Aspirus Branch Director Stephanie Daniels said. “Virtual just doesn’t work for all families so that’s where we come in, were going to provide that virtual aspect so if kids have to get on calls at certain times, we’re going to help them get on that call.”

When kids aren’t working on schoolwork, the camp’s staff plans to have other fun activities planned such as hiking, sports, games, and much more.

The YMCA said parents are grateful for this opportunity...

“As we transition from August into September when kids will most likely be going back to school. This is where parents kind of get a break again and send their kids away through the week, not all parents have the luxury of working from home right now,” YMCA Camp and Youth Sports Program Director Sammy Johnson said.

It's their plan to continue this program for as long as it is needed and they will be ensuring everyone is practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitizing surfaces as it is needed.

Parents can register their kids for the School Age Program on a weekly basis at the YMCA’s website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.