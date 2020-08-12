Advertisement

Worzalla donates school supplies to students in need

The employee-owned company has been in business over 125 years
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point printing company collected hundreds of school supplies as part of Project Fresh Start, a United Way of Portage County Volunteer Center program. Project Fresh Start provides free school supplies for fourth to twelfth graders in Portage County who qualify for free and reduced lunch through their school district. This is the second year in a row that Worzalla has supported Project Fresh Start.

“We understand that the start of the school this year may be challenging for many families as we all continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, which is why we wanted to participate once again in Project Fresh Start,” said Brianne Petruzalek, Vice President of Human Resources at Worzalla. “We thank all of our associates who collected and donated supplies to help local students start the school year on a positive note.”

Worzalla employees participated in an internal contest for prizes, and in addition to the hundreds of school supplies collected and donated by them, Worzalla also purchased and donated 75 backpacks to Project Fresh Start. Other donated items included pencils, notebooks, folders, markers, and more.

“Literacy is a value we embrace at Worzalla, and we are happy for any opportunity to help the community when it comes to learning,” said Jim Fetherston, President and CEO at Worzalla. “We appreciate the United Way of Portage County for organizing Project Fresh Start, especially during a year when this program is greatly needed.”

Worzalla prints many popular children’s books and is best known for being the domestic manufacturer of the popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

