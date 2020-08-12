Advertisement

State Treasurer reacts to Biden’s VP pick

By Stella Porter
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin is expected to be one of the most hotly contested states in the presidential election. We asked a Democratic leader how Kamala Harris will help win undecided voters for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in our state. State treasurer Sarah Godlewski says Harris brings a unique perspective to the ticket.

“I think Kamala bills this unique perspective of being a woman of color and being very involved as an Attorney General and representing the law enforcement and legal entities,” Godlewski said. “They want someone who is going to fight for them and not special interests. And we’ve been seeing the mismanagement of COVID and how money has not been actually going to those that need it most, and Kamala Harris has a record of fighting for working people.”

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt tweeted in reaction, "You don't show common sense Wisconsin voters you care about them by nominating a liberal California attorney as your running mate.

Democrats are hoping Kamala Harris can distract Americans from the fact that Joe Biden continues to run his campaign from the basement.”

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday, August 17th and election night is now less than 90 days away.

