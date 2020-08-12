Advertisement

Rhinelander students recognized for Northwoods Invasive Species Poster Contest

This poster designed by Crescent Elementary student Addison Bates was the first place winner in the 5th Grade Level.
By Eric Zahn
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A panel of judges for the Northwoods Invasive Species Poster Contest has rewarded five 5th graders from Crescent Elementary School in Rhinelander with the Top 5 prizes in their grade level.

According to a news release Wednesday, the first place trophy was won by Addison Bates, the second place trophy went to Betsy Wesle, and the third-place trophy was awarded to Lexie Terzinski. Alivia Baitinger and Asher Rivord won fourth and fifth place ribbons. Adalynn Strobel, a 4th grader at Crescent Elementary, was recognized with Honorable Mention.

James Williams Middle School was represented by nine 8th graders awarded Honorable Mentions. Four additional 8th graders were recognized as Slogan Winners.

All students in public, private, and home schools in Wisconsin were welcomed to participate in the contest. All posters are on display in the hallways on the 2nd floor in the Oneida County Courthouse.

