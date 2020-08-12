REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended one-game
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a one-game suspension for his headbutt on Moe Wanger.
“I don’t have nothing against Wagner,” said Giannis in yesterday’s postgame press conference. “It wasn’t just him. It was like you know in my mind all those games I played guys hitting me. I lost it for a second. As I said if I could go back, I would have changed it. Try to stay in the game. I gotta live with it.”
The Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday at 3 p.m. The NBA playoffs start next week, which Giannis will not be suspended for.
