REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended one-game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a one-game suspension for his headbutt on Moe Wanger.

The NBA is suspending Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ final seeding game on Thursday for head bump on Wizards’ Mo Wagner, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

“I don’t have nothing against Wagner,” said Giannis in yesterday’s postgame press conference. “It wasn’t just him. It was like you know in my mind all those games I played guys hitting me. I lost it for a second. As I said if I could go back, I would have changed it. Try to stay in the game. I gotta live with it.”

Giannis headbutted Mo Wagner and got ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/vmRJuKqF5v — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2020

The Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday at 3 p.m. The NBA playoffs start next week, which Giannis will not be suspended for.

