Rep. Kind, Van Orden advance to general election for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rep. Kind will face Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden in the fall after both candidates defeated primary challengers Democrat Dr. Mark Neumann and Republican Jessi Ebben in their races Tuesday. The district spans most of southwestern Wisconsin and parts of Central Wisconsin, including La Crosse, Eau Claire, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Chippewa Falls and Tomah.

With 79% percent reporting at about 10:30pm Tuesday evening, Van Orden beat challenger Jessi Ebben, a public relations professional from Eau Claire, with 66% of the vote while Rep. Kind took 81% of the vote against challenger Dr. Mark Neumann.

Rep. Kind has represented the district since 1997 with broad public support, and is known for working across the aisle. A La Crosse native, he currently sits on the House Ways and Means Committee. In campaign fundraising, Rep. Kind far outpaced his opponent with about $3 million in the bank at last report (about $1.5 million of that raised this cycle), while Dr. Neumann had raised about $32 thousand.

Retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden from Hager City has been endorsed by Vice President Mike Pence, former governor Scott Walker, former 7th district Congressman Sean Duffy and others. He faces an uphill battle in the district where Rep. Kind enjoys a 20+ year tenure, most recently winning the district by almost 20 points. President Trump, however, won the district in 2016 when Kind was reelected unchallenged.

Rep. Kind said his first goals were to advocate for a plan to beat the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild Wisconsin. “I believe I know this district very well; the challenges and opportunities that we face here at home. but I’ve also been willing to listen, including with my colleagues across the aisle.”

“My opponent doesn’t have that mind, and it’s not surprising because he’s lived in this Congressional district less than a year,” Rep. Kind said in a press conference with reporters following his win. “The one thing he does do well is attack his opponents,” adding he anticipated a campaign trail with increased attacks throughout the fall.

“Well that’s true, what do you want me to say? Ron Kind’s been here his whole life and hasn’t done anything,” Van Orden said in response to Rep. Kind’s mention of his length of time in the district. “We moved to this district to be closer to the airport.” When asked what his priorities were following a primary victory, he responded, “Winning.”

“We really put together an incredibly effective team, and we have hundreds and hundreds of volunteers throughout the district, and if we’re victorious, it’s due to their efforts,” Van Orden said later in the interview.

Each of the candidates shared their platforms on Congressional pandemic relief, school reopenings, health care, and other issues in primary debates hosted by WPR, which can be viewed here and here.

Kind has been challenged by veterans before, notably U.S. Army veteran Steve Toft who lost to Rep. Kind by 19 points in 2018 (he was elected unchallenged in 2016, the year President Donald Trump won the same district). Other past GOP challengers include Tony Kurtz who lost by 13 points, and went on to be elected to the state Assembly.

