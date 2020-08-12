Rafters clinch division title with season-high 15 Runs over Booyah

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (27-10) moved one step closer to success in the playoffs on Tuesday in Green Bay, clinching the Wisconsin-Illinois West Division in a 15-1 win over the Green Bay Booyah (16-21).

The Rafters jumped on Booyah starter Avery Stevens in the first. The first six batters reached base and all six came into score. The six-run first opened the floodgates for the Rafters offense, who scored 15 runs, a season-high. Over the course of the game, all but two Rafters crossed the plate.

Notable offensive contributors were Richie Schiekofer, Ryan Walstad, and Kyle Teel. Schiekofer was 2-5 with four runs scored and an RBI. Walstad batted in runs on three separate occasions and was 2-5 with four RBIs. Kyle Teel led the Rafters in hits, 3-5 with 2 RBIs.

Travis Adams got the start for the Rafters and pitched excellent, allowing one run over five innings pitched with five strikeouts. Bullpen arms Cam Brown and Brent Teller kept the Booyah off the board to close out the game for Adams. The Booyah didn’t score after the first. Teller earned the save with three scoreless innings with a season-high five strikeouts.

The two-game series concludes in Green Bay Wednesday night at 6:35pm.