New Xbox to launch in November

Xbox Series X will be here in time for the holidays. Microsoft's gaming arm announced the next-generation console will be out in November.

The new console’s price hasn’t been announced, but some experts speculate it will cost around $500.

There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November. We’ve also got over 100 titles optimized for Xbox Series X, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, coming this year https://t.co/C6OfGR52G0 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) August 11, 2020

But fans will have to wait a bit longer for Halo Infinite. The shooting game has been delayed to 2021 because of challenges, including COVID-19.

The Halo franchise has been synonymous with the Xbox brand from the beginning, and this new game could have an effect on sales.

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

However, more than 50 new games are planned this year, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more than 40 popular games from the current Xbox console will be optimized for the new one.

In addition, more games will also be available via Xbox Game Pass, the subscription games service.

