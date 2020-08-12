Mom creates NICU survival bags for new parents after baby’s hospital stay

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Imagine your brand new baby doesn’t get to come home with you and instead has to stay in the NICU. Then add the stress of the pandemic.

That’s what one mom in Portage County had to grapple with over the past few months. Her healthy baby is now home, and she’s paying it forward to other parents in the same shoes.

“You feel kind of like a piece of you is left somewhere, and you’re coming home with nothing,” she said, describing the experience. “You just feel off.”

That was Martha Skierka’s reality for 61 days. Her son Fisher was just three pounds. He needed to grow.

“He was born healthy, he basically just needed time to grow, get his lungs ready to go. He’s now 12 pounds, and all the work that the NICU staff has done is just amazing. They try to help you as much as they can,” she said.

She and her husband have three other boys at home to care for too. She says staff at Marshfield Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Ronald McDonald House gave her small survival bags that helped ease the stress and even helped by putting her up at a hotel when she needed it. Family and friends also pitched in.

“I mean, we had people donating gas cards just so we could go back and forth,” she said.

Now having walked a mile in the shoes of a NICU mom, she wants to make the road easier for new parents navigating a birth in the pandemic.

“It really brightened, even if it was just one day that it helped, I’d just like to pass that feeling on. It just felt like something I had to do. I planned on doing it myself, but then I thought, let’s see if I can raise a little bit more so I can make more bags,” she said.

Skierka created a fundraiser for NICU bags, and with the help of friends and family, she’s stocking them with hairbrushes, Body Armor drinks (which she says are good for making breast milk) and other essentials for new parents experiencing what she just went through.

She says she feels lucky to have her baby home, as many babies have to stay in the hospital even longer than Fisher did.

