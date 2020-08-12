Advertisement

Healthy and affordable meals for navigating back-to-school challenges

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Going back to school used to be a simple matter of choosing pens, pencils and a lunchbox. Getting ready for school this season will be very different from past years. Whether your kids are going back to the classroom or learning from home, renowned registered dietitian nutritionist, Marisa Moore has put together some quick, easy and affordable recipes that can be made five different ways over five days to help you get through the school week, with some help from ALDI.

Moore joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to tell viewers how to cook gourmet meals for just $5 per meal for a family of four.

Deliciously affordable ideas:

FEEDING FAMILY ON A BUDGET – Stretch your budget while still using quality ingredients from ALDI

WEEKDAY MEAL PREP – Keep it simple, choose one protein source and get creative with recipes throughout the week

CONVENIENCE IS KEY — Fresh produce, meat and snacks with organic, non-GMO and gluten-free options

STREAMLINED SHOPPING — Accessible ways to shop and pick-up groceries

For more information visit: www.ALDI.us

