Health Experts: Newborns should have limited exposure to others

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital is offering advice to parents of newborn babies to help keep their babies safe during the pandemic.

Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Dawne Suehring said the best thing to do is to limit the amount of people newborns are in contact with.

She also said staying away from people who may be sick is crucial to the baby's health.

To date, it's unknown whether or not newborn babies have a lesser or greater chance of exposure to COVID-19, but parents should remain cautious.

However, Suehring said even if the mother of the child has COVID-19 symptoms or is positive, it's still important for them to stay together.

“They are still able to breastfeed their baby with a mask on and of course with good hand washing,” Suehring said. “Ideally someone else could take care of the baby but that bonding time is so important in those first few days.”

Aspirus wants to remind the community that thorough handwashing, proper body hygiene, and wearing a mask is important to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.