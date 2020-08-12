Advertisement

Gov. Evers grants 9 pardons

Gov. Tony Evers granted nine pardons Wednesday after the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on July 21.
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers granted nine pardons Wednesday after the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on July 21.

“Pardons are more than just a signature on paper, they offer new opportunities, second chances, and forgiveness for folks who have bettered their communities and made amends,” said Gov. Evers. “I believe in second chances and in the positive impact pardons can have on our criminal justice system and communities, so I am glad to pardon these nine individuals.”

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime.

A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses.

A pardon does not result in an expungement.

