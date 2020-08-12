Fresh Start Program gets schools supplies for kids

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Even though school may look a little different for many students this fall, The United Way of Portage County is doing their part to help kids get ready for back to school.

COVID-19 has thrown a curve ball at project fresh start this year, but it's not stopping United Way of Portage County from packing up school supplies for kids in need.

“It’s awesome,” United Way of Portage County Community Service Coordinator Kelly Skeels said. “We see kids excited especially to pick out their specific backpack that they want.”

Back to school shopping can be a burden on parents' wallets, particularly when they have a lot of supplies to purchase during a time where money may be tight.

Project Fresh Start has existed for many years, and it’s their goal to help families in need.

“It is for families who qualify for free or reduced priced meals through their school, they can sign up through United Way and this Project Fresh Start Program and they can get free school supplies,” Skeels said.

Families were able to begin registering for the supplies in May and they still have the opportunity to sign up.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Wednesday, Aug. 12, volunteers sorted supplies donated by businesses and community members with everything from pencils and paper to erasers and crayons. They also have supplies such as notebooks, scissors, glue, binders, and backpacks, among others.

"I believe it's important to help kids and see the excitement on their faces when they get the supplies that can just help them through the year," Volunteer Greta Bollendorf said.

The program usually takes place at a school, but COVID-19 forced them to do it at United Way's office since many schools are uncertain of their fall plan.

They also had to cut down the amount of volunteers this year, however, the virus didn’t stop them from their goal.

"We need about a total of about 28,000 supplies and we essentially just want to serve as many kids as we can in the community," Skeels said.

To date, there are approximately 1,020 students registered to receive a bag of supplies.

This year, school districts will be in charge of passing out the needed supplies to families, and volunteers are happy to be able to help out those in need.

“Even though it’s just little simple organizing and putting it together, it’s just fun and it’s for a good cause,” Bollendorf said.

