First Alert Weather: Warmer today, staying nice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The nice stretch of weather continues for our Wednesday, but temperatures will remain slightly above average. Get ready for low to mid 80s to take over today with plentiful sunshine expected throughout. The afternoon hours will likely bring mostly sunny, to partly cloudy skies but we look to stay dry today.

Later tonight and into the early morning hours of Thursday, we have a chance for a spotty shower here and there, but many models are keeping the rain away to the west. There is a good chance that we see minimal, to no rainfall, but a few are still showing that chance for a spotty shower here and there. If we do see rain showers holding on into our area overnight tonight into tomorrow morning, that will be cleared out in the morning hours, as mostly sunny skies will return for the majority of our Thursday.

The best chance we have right now to see another round of showers and storms would be on Friday night and Saturday. Right now it also does not look like a washout, so you should still have plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.