First Alert Weather: 4 confirmed tornadoes from Sunday-Monday storms

An EF1 tornado hit in Vilas County Sunday evening, 3 other twisters in southern Wisconsin on Monday
An EF1 tornado swept across the eastern parts of Vilas County on Sunday evening.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service has completed preliminary storm surveys in Vilas, Grant, Walworth, and Kenosha Counties, finding 4 tornadoes occurred with severe storms from Sunday evening and Monday afternoon.

Severe storms impacted Vilas County on Sunday evening just before 8 PM, with an EF1 tornado touching down near Star Lake, traveling for 6 miles, then dissipating to the west of Conover. This tornado had max winds of 95 mph, was as wide as 4 football fields, and was on the ground for a total of 14 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from this tornado, which struck the East Star Lake Campground. The campground had 70 percent of the camp sites were occupied on Sunday, which made for a dangerous situation as the severe storm moved into Star Lake. Numerous trees we taken down, blocking roads, falling on camp sites, and vehicles. This was the first confirmed tornado in 2020 in the Newschannel 7 viewing area.

This EF1 tornado caused damage from Star Lake to west of Conover.
On Monday a derecho rolled across southern Wisconsin, spurring 3 separate tornadoes. The first took place just after 12:30 PM in Grant County, near Burton. This EF0 tornado had max winds of 85 mph, was about 50 yards wide, covering a half mile in two minutes.

3 tornadoes were confirmed with severe storms on Monday in southern Wisconsin.
Later in the afternoon after 3:30 PM on Monday, an EF0 tornado impacted Lake Geneva in Walworth County, with max winds of 80 mph, this tornado covered 3.3 miles in 4 minutes, and was 50 yards wide. Damage to trees and buildings in the area were reported. At just about the same time an additional tornado developed in Lake County in northern Illinois and tracked into Kenosha County near Camp Lake in SE Wisconsin. This EF1 tornado had max winds of 90 mph, covering 3.8 miles in 7 minutes and was up to 150 yards wide. Mainly tree damage was associated with the damage path of this tornado.

To date, there have been a total of 17 tornadoes in the Badger State this year.
So far in 2020, there have been a total of 17 tornadoes in Wisconsin. The average is 23 in a year. August is the 3rd most active month for tornadoes in the Badger State. Since 1950, there have been a total of 216 confirmed tornadoes.

August is the third most active month for tornadoes in the Badger State.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

