Firefighters close Portage roads as they battle a large house fire

Firefighters battle a house fire at a Portage home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Firefighters battle a house fire at a Portage home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters in Portage have blocked off a stretch of STH16 through town Wednesday as they work to contain a blaze that has engulfed a home there.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 16 are closed near the W. Carroll St. intersection, authorities say. They expect it to remain closed into the early afternoon.

Authorities have not released much information about the fire itself, or if anyone was in the home at the time. An image submitted to NBC15 showed flames gripping the porch area as smoke poured high into the air.

This story is still developing. Authorities tell NBC15 they expect to release more information on the incident soon. We will update this story when it is released and on NBC15 News.

