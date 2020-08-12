Advertisement

DNR, non-profits work together to reduce Wisconsin River pollution

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From the farm, to the river, and then into the lakes. Run-off from farms can cause an issue of algae in Wisconsin waters. That’s why efforts are underway to clean it up.

That algae is caused by excess levels of phosphorus, and makes it difficult for aquatic life to live, and people to swim in.

“We really can produce, or have some public health threats out there when we have really high algae,” Pat Oldenburg, the TMDL coordinator at the Wisconsin DNR, said.

Many times that seems like just an eyesore and nothing more. But it can be toxic.

“It can also be a public health issue, in terms of the toxins these algae will produce under certain circumstances,” Oldenburg added.

The algae is widespread at Big Eau Pleine Park, which is just one example of what the runoff can do. That’s why the DNR is trying to stop it.

They have established TMDL’s, which assigns a number for the maximum amount of pollutant water can receive before it becomes unsafe. This works in an effort to keep track of what is going into the water.

“This is how much that is coming in now. We’d like to dial that back on those man-made sources so we can meet our water quality goal,” Oldenburg explained.

Non-profits like the River Alliance of Wisconsin are trying to do just that.

Their Clear Water Farms program works directly with farms in the state to help them manage their resources better.

“There really isn’t any chance of improving water quality over time without engaging in agriculture in a productive and engaging way,” Michael Tiboris explained.

A large part of the run-off is in the fertilizer that is washed away by rain into the river. The River Alliance of Wisconsin educates farmers and encourages them to adopt better practices.

It’s engaged Miltrim Farms in Athens, which has been actively using conservation techniques for six years.

“If you’re not doing these practices and you’re constantly losing that top soil year over year. Eventually the soil is going to be so degraded and it’s going to be hard to work and hard to utilize,” Miltrim Farms General Manager David Trimner said.

They have adopted practices to keep the fertilizer in place during those rainy days.

In fact, although these efforts take time to see results, the DNR says they are already seeing preliminary results.

“Something is happening that is improving phosphorus in the river,” Oldenburg.

Significant change could take 10-15 years to see, but the early results are encouraging to Oldenburg. He says this is significant enough to be able to say that it is not a natural decrease in phosphorus, rather one due to their actions.

For more information on TMDL’s, you can go to this link. For information on what River Alliance of Wisconsin is doing, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fresh Start Program gets schools supplies for kids

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Even though school may look a little different for many students this fall, The United Way of Portage County is doing their part to help kids get ready for back to school.

News

Reducing Wisconsin River pollution

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

NTC showcases online learning through “Thrive Online” events

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Northcentral Technical College is offering an opportunity for prospective students to discover what online learning is like at NTC. Thrive Online is designed to provide learners with an overview of online classes at NTC and the tools that are used most often.

News

Deaths from coronavirus top 1,000 in Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 1,000 people have died in Wisconsin since the coronavirus pandemic began in the state six months ago, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Powerful storm leaves 1 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

News

Perseid Meteor Shower peaks early Wednesday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
During its peak, 50-75+ per hour may be seen on clear nights.

News

Biden’s lead in Wisconsin over President Trump expands in latest MU poll

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Former vice-president Joe Biden has widened his lead on President Donald Trump among Wisconsin voters, according to the latest poll from Marquette University.

News

Northern Lightning training exercises happening this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Approximately 50 aircraft and nearly 1,000 military personnel have gathered at Volk Field in Camp Douglas for the annual Northern Lightning Counterland training exercise happening August 10-21.

News

Evers, Baldwin among Wisconsin speakers at convention

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin are among the Wisconsin office holders who will speak during next week’s Democratic National Convention, which will be based out of Milwaukee.

News

What to know about Wisconsin’s Aug. 11 primary election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Things will look a little different at the polling place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.