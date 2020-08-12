Advertisement

Deep Bench: retired UW-Stevens Point political science professor Ed Miller discusses the primary election

Published: Aug. 11, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The August primary election is Tuesday. With many races on the partisan ballots across the state, Wisconsinites will narrow down which candidates will be on the November general election ballot.

Retired UW-Stevens Point political science professor Ed Miller joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to discuss the importance of this election and what we can expect in the battleground state.

Miller also commented on presumptive democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s pick for a running mate.

Click on the video above to watch our conversation.

