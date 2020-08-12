City asking for public comment on North 6th Street project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau moved public involvement efforts for the proposed North 6th Street project online.

In a news release Wednesday, city officials are working with the EMCS Inc., a Wausau-based civil engineering company, on the project. between Horseshoe Spring Road and Evergreen Road.

The project aims to fix deteriorating asphalt pavement and guardrails.

City officials ask that you provide comments by September 4th to Stephanie Christensen, EMCS Project Manager, here. You can find the presentation and handout on the city’s website.

