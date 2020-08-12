Advertisement

City asking for public comment on North 6th Street project

The project aims to fix deteriorating asphalt pavement and guardrails.
The City of Wausau moved public involvement efforts for the proposed North 6th Street project online.
The City of Wausau moved public involvement efforts for the proposed North 6th Street project online.(Courtesy image)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau moved public involvement efforts for the proposed North 6th Street project online.

In a news release Wednesday, city officials are working with the EMCS Inc., a Wausau-based civil engineering company, on the project. between Horseshoe Spring Road and Evergreen Road.

The project aims to fix deteriorating asphalt pavement and guardrails.

City officials ask that you provide comments by September 4th to Stephanie Christensen, EMCS Project Manager, here. You can find the presentation and handout on the city’s website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Madison Chancellor: ‘We’re in a real financial crisis’

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank delivered a sobering message Wednesday about the state’s flagship campus as the fall semester looms, saying “we’re in a real financial crisis” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Local group to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A group of area citizens has organized a celebration to show appreciation for area law enforcement officers.

News

Two families displaced after large house fire in Portage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Firefighters in Portage have blocked off a stretch of STH16 through town Wednesday as they work to contain a blaze that has engulfed a home there.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Milo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Milo is a 6-month-old male cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County. He has a sweet personality, is playful and gets along with other cats.

Latest News

News

Pet Project: Meet Milo

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pet Project: Meet Milo

News

Gov. Evers grants 9 pardons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Gov. Tony Evers granted nine pardons Wednesday after the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on July 21.

News

Pioneer Park Historical Complex raises money to restore ‘5 Spot’ engine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
The Pioneer Park Historical Complex needs the community’s help to keep the historic “5 spot” train engine from sinking into the ground.

News

1 of 2 girls convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
One of two Wisconsin girls who repeatedly stabbed a classmate because she believed a fictional horror character named Slender Man would attack her family if she didn’t kill the girl lost an appeal Wednesday.

News

Man hurt after speeding on modified lawnmower

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Sheriff’s Office says the man suffered injuries, but did not describe the severity of the injuries.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 12, 2020.