Back-to-school technology that’s useful in an uncertain time

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The only thing certain about this back to school season is that it will be challenging for students, parents and educators alike. Whether your student will be heading back to physical school, continuing virtual learning or some combination of the both, tech issues are sure to be one of the biggest obstacles.

USA Today tech expert Jennifer Jolly joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to share advice for parents and students to overcome some of those problems. In her easy to understand style, Jennifer had tips for parents of both young students and high schoolers for navigating through this challenging transition.

You can find all the tech Jennifer talked about by visiting techish.com

