You Know You’re From...Merrill: Emma’s Sweet Corn

Emma's Sweet Corn in Merrill raises money for Children's Miracle Network.
By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday mornings, Mike Leopold and granddaughter Emma serve up a sweet delight to the folks in Merrill.

Emma’s Sweet Corn.

This enterprise adventure popped up a year ago.

“I said, we need something to do for the summer” Mike said. “And I said, you know, it’s better than sitting home on the couch playing with your phone. So, we decided to sell corn.”

Mike and Emma are on the road to Juneau by 5 a.m. every Saturday morning.

“The drive’s so long,” Emma said with a laugh.

The drive is 160 miles where they gets dozens and dozens of sweet corn from the Waldvogel family.

“The soil down there is very, very good for growing corn. This is the most amazing corn you’re ever going to eat in your life,” Mike said.

“It’s like, so sweet,” Emma said. “It’s so sweet and not like other corn that I’ve had.”

People agree.

“I heard this is some really good candy corn,” said Chuck Hurtienne.

“Delicious,” Bonnie Woller said enthusiastically.

Woller is the first in a 2-block long line leaving the old Park City Credit Union. She arrived at 9, 90 minutes before the corn.

“Because I want to get in and out. And I want my corn,” she said laughing.

5 bucks for a dozen. They pay the Waldvogel’s $3 per dozen, so the profit is $2. But they don’t make a dime. All proceeds, and any other donations, go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

“A dollar can go so far for the children. We have to give back, that’s how we feel as a family,” said Mike.

“It means a lot because I went through it, too, and they were so nice to me,” Emma said, explaining her perspective.

While not a Miracle kid herself, 12-year-old Emma has seen the benefits of CMN. She’s had 8 surgeries since she was 9 months old on her right ear.

“She developed pneumonia from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and had a double ear infection,” said Sara Leopold, Emma’s mom. “Her ear actually burst, ear drum burst. Now she can finally hear.”

“They were there at the Marshfield Hospital there to help out with little things like giving her stuffed animal or having someone sit with her,” Mike added.

Their goal was to match last year’s donation of $1,000. Through four Saturdays they’ve already raised $1300, sold 600 dozen, with one more planned Saturday on the schedule. After that, they’ll play it by ear.

“I would come back again,” said Hurtienne.

“We just want to sell corn and then donate it to charity to help other kids out,” said Emma.

“I could use some water,” Mike proclaimed at the end of the day.

Emma’s sweet corn will only be available one more week, for now. Not this Saturday because of a family commitment, but they’ll be back out at the old Park City Credit Union on August 22.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

