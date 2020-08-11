Advertisement

‘Yo Semite’ T-shirt is hit after Trump blunder

You can get one, too
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.(Source: National Museum of American Jewish History)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A presidential gaffe has turned into a bonanza for sales of a T-shirt sold by the National Museum of American Jewish History.

Speaking last week, President Donald Trump mispronounced the name of Yosemite National Park.

Instead of pronouncing it “yoh-sem-i-tee,” he said “yoh-sem-ahyt.”

As it turns out, the museum has been selling a "Yo Semite" T-shirt since 2011.

The shirt shows two trees resembling sequoias, like the ones at the national park.

The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.

The museum said in the first 30 hours after the gaffe, the shirt sold more than during the entire month of July.

Gaze upon Yo-semite’s towering Sequoias with our "Yo Semite" t-shirt! 😉🌲 Click here to get yours now: on.nmajh.org/2Xs1F64 #Yosemite

Posted by National Museum of American Jewish History on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DNR, non-profits work together to reduce Wisconsin River pollution

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
From the farm, to the river, and then into the lakes. Run-off from farms can cause an issue of algae in Wisconsin waters. That’s why efforts are underway to clean it up .That algae is caused by excess levels of phosphorus, and makes it difficult for aquatic life to live, and people to swim in.

News

Fresh Start Program gets schools supplies for kids

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Even though school may look a little different for many students this fall, The United Way of Portage County is doing their part to help kids get ready for back to school.

News

Reducing Wisconsin River pollution

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Latest News

National

Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

National

Authorities looking for suspect accused of butchering horses in Houston area

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.

Coronavirus

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

National

Prosecutor won’t act on low-level Portland protest arrests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrators took to the streets again Monday night and police broke up a protest outside a police precinct substation after they said protesters shined strobe lights at officers and hurled eggs and water bottles at them.

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.