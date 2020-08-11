Advertisement

What to know about Wisconsin’s Aug. 11 primary election

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters who do not have an absentee ballot will head to the polls Tuesday for the Wisconsin Partisan Primary Election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People voting absentee must return their ballots to a municipal clerk’s office or polling place by 8 p.m.

Things will look a little different at the polling place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face coverings are recommended but the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but they are not required to vote.

One thing is required--photo identification.

The Wisconsin National Guard and Civil Air Patrol have delivered sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment to polling places. Voters will be asked to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands.

MORE: Preparing for Tuesday’s partisan primary election

The WEC says there will be markers for social distancing--six feet between voters and poll workers.

It’s a partisan primary, so voters may only vote for candidates of one party. Democrats will vote on the democratic ticket. Republicans will vote on the republican ticket.

“If you vote for candidates in more than one party, your votes will not be counted,” said Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “But if you make a mistake, like voting for candidates in more than one party, when voting on Election Day, you may ask to spoil the ballot and cast a corrected one, up to three times.”

Looking for a polling place? Not sure what’s on the ballot? You can find that information here: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/

As of Aug. 10, 506,709 absentee ballots had been returned for the election.

