Wausau school board approves “Project Relaunch” framework, referendum questions

In a six to two vote to approve, the Wausau School board has voted to use the “Project Relaunch” framework for the 2020-2021 school year.

The framework will have three plans, which will act as three different phases for the students to return to the classroom. “Plan C” is the fully virtual plan that the Board voted on in July. “Plan B” would be a halfway point, where half of the students would alternate between virtual learning, and with in-person learning Monday through Thursday, with Friday being a virtual day for everyone. Finally, “Plan A” would be a fully in-person learning experience, but would still include social distancing and wearing masks.

The School Board is planning on releasing the plan to the parents soon.

“We’re just going to put together a presentation for families so that they can get a better picture of what school will look like and what supports will be in place. That presentation will be sent in the next week or so,” Wausau Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts said.

One of the problems with the fully virtual learning option is that some families expressed that they were unable to receive access to online learning. But the school district will now offer “learning hubs” to families that qualify, giving access to the students.

“We will have that hub model for families that don’t have access to the internet. We will offer some supervised support spaces in a few of our schools,” Dr. Hilts added.

The Board is planning to meet monthly to evaluate COVID-19 numbers in the area to see if returning to the classroom would be a possibility. If the school were to move to plan A or B, the schools would need to wait two weeks before making the change to order buses and food for the cafeteria.

The board also approved a referendum on Monday night that will appear on the November ballot. The questions are about capital improvements that would not exceed $155,000,000, and another question to exceed the revenue limit by $3,000,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

“We’re protecting the community’s investments in our facilities. It will also upgrade all of our learning environments,” Hilts explained.

For a link to more information on the “Project Relaunch” plan and the referendum questions, click here.

