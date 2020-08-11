Advertisement

Raptors beat Bucks 114-106; key players for both teams sit

Toronto Raptors' Matt Thomas (21) goes up to shoot against Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe (6) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
Toronto Raptors' Matt Thomas (21) goes up to shoot against Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe (6) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)(Mike Ehrmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Boucher scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106 on Monday.

Though the meeting featured the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, both teams were missing key players.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after undergoing oral surgery. Bucks coach Mike Budehnolzer said Monday it was uncertain whether Antetokounmpo would play in the team’s final two seeding games Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

For Toronto, Kyle Lowry sat out with a sore lower back, Serge Ibaka missed the game with a bruised right knee and Fred Van Vleet was out with a hyperextended right knee.

The Bucks already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season, and defending NBA champion Toronto was locked into the No. 2 spot, so there was little to gain for either team.

Rookie Matt Thomas scored a season-high 22 points and Norman Powell added 21 for the Raptors.

Kyle Korver scored 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Report: Big Ten postponing football in fall, hopes to play in spring

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
The report comes a day after the conference announced that until further notice, padded practices would not be allowed for football teams in the conference.

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Za’Darius, Preston Smith adjust to new normal, sometimes without each other

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Smith brothers were the best pass rushing duo in football last season. Packer fans were also immediately drawn to their fun-loving personalities off the gridiron too. They'll still be able to show that off this year, just not together.

Latest News

Baseball

Wisconsin Rapids shuts out Dock Spiders, 6-0

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT
It was the end of one winning streak and the start of another on Thursday night with a Wisconsin Rapids Rafters’ 6-0 shutout win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Nba

Bucks clinch top see in East with 130-116 win over Heat

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a huge early deficit to get a 130-116 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

News

21 UW-Madison student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since summer workouts began

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison student-athletes are back on campus this summer for voluntary workouts. But this season, they are subject to taking COVID-19 tests, and some are coming back positive.

Nfl

Packers will not host fans for the first two home games

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers announced Thursday that fans will not be able to attend the first two regular season home games of the 2020 season.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Mlb

Houser strong, Brewers stop White Sox 6-game win streak, 1-0

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Adrian Houser dominated over seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox 1-0 Wednesday night to snap Chicago’s six-game win streak.