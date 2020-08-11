Advertisement

Perseid Meteor Shower peaks early Wednesday morning

During the peak time, 50-75 meteors per hour can be seen
Where to look for the Perseid Meteor Shower. Best viewing late night hours
Where to look for the Perseid Meteor Shower. Best viewing late night hours(Chad Franzen)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

An annual event, the Perseid Meteor Shower peaks in the early morning hours Wednesday August 12, 2020, but still can be seen the next several mornings. Last year, a full moon made it difficult to spot the meteors on the backdrop of a bright evening sky and this year, it will peak during a 50% full moon (waning crescent).

The Perseid Meteor Shower radiates from the constellation Perseus. A good percentage of the meteors will be brighter than this year’s moonlight with the Moon entering its third phase. On average, 50-75 meteors per hour can be seen, but on occasion, there could be bursts of over 100 per hour the next few mornings.

The best time to watch for meteors will be after 10 p.m. and before the moonrise that starts at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday morning. During the first few hours of moonrise, viewing should not be too obscured.

Viewing tips: Get outside of the city limits and away from any kind of light source. Allow time for your eyes to adjust to the complete darkness of night. Skies should remain very clear Tuesday night, but will cloud over late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning if you try to watch it then. Finally, if possible, try to put yourself in the shadow of the moon if watching after moonrise time. Block the moon by standing next to a house or building so there’s not as much moonlight cast on your viewing location.

The Perseids peak late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.
The Perseids peak late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.(Chad Franzen)

