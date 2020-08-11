Advertisement

NTC showcases online learning through "Thrive Online" events

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Aug. 11, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College is offering an opportunity for prospective students to discover what online learning is like at NTC. Thrive Online is designed to provide learners with an overview of online classes at NTC and the tools that are used most often. Thrive Online events are free, open to the community and will be held through Zoom on the following dates:

Thrive Online:

Thursday, August 13 at 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 18 at 4:00 p.m

Thursday, August 20 at 4:00 p.m.

“NTC is a champion in online education and our student success rates prove it,” said Brandy Breuckman, NTC’s Dean of Business, Community Service and Virtual College. “We developed Thrive Online because we believe that learners should be able to pursue a brighter future, whether they take classes in person or online.”

Register to see what sets online learning at NTC apart from other colleges by visiting www.ntc.edu/thriveonline.

