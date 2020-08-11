Advertisement

No delays expected in August primary results

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Primary is Aug. 11, but with COVID-19, there are a number of changes to how this election is working.

Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen is expecting a significant number of votes for the primary on Tuesday to be absentee ballots, but she isn't worried about a delay in results.

She expects results to be in by 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. the evening of the primary.

She said since the number of absentee ballots is up this year compared to years past, that means fewer people will be physically at the polls.

The pandemic has caused more voters to vote by mail rather than voting in-person as a safer option.

As a result, this means poll workers will be spending much of the primary day processing absentee ballots they have already received.

“I’m hoping a lot of the day will be spent processing absentees and then at the end of the night they can get things closed up and finished out and we can get the results posted,” Filen said.

However, results will be trickling in throughout the night as people come to vote or drop off their absentee ballots.

Voters are encouraged to get their ballots in as soon as possible.

“I would encourage any voters that do have absentee ballots outstanding still that they deliver their ballot directly to the polling place and make sure they deliver it by 8 p.m. for it to be counted,” Filen said. “If it’s after that, it won’t be counted, if it’s placed in the mail it’s not going to be counted.”

Compared to the April election, Portage County feels more prepared for this primary.

“I think we’re better prepared than we were in April and I think things are starting to get to a new normal where we’re understanding what we need to do to keep people safe and enable voting to continue,” she said.

Poll workers at Stevens Point City hall will be wearing masks, but they are not requiring voters to wear them, however, it is recommended that everyone wears a mask.

Voters also need to remember to bring along a photo ID if they are voting in person along with proof of residence if they are registering to vote.

