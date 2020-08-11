Masks while exercising: Harmful? Or just uncomfortable?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -As a result of the mandate issued by Governor Tony Evers, masks are now required at gyms, which is an adjustment for everyone. But, medical professionals say it shouldn’t keep you from working out.

“No, there’s no real detriment to wearing a mask while you exercise,” said Dr. Larry Gordon at Aspirus Clinic in Weston.

If you want proof of that, the gymnastics program at the Woodson YMCA is it. All ages, all day, raising the bar by wearing masks during their entire practice.

“Anything I can do to be back, I will do,” said Gabrielle Krueger, a gymnast at the Y. “Because the gym is basically my second home.”

“They’re very resilient,” said Cheryl Randl, Gymnastics Director at the Woodson Y. “They know that this is what they have to do in order to practice, and continue to do what they love to do.”

And this is what they have to do because masks could be even more important when exercising.

“If you’re breathing heavier, will your respiratory droplets go further than if you’re not breathing as heavy? And the answer is yes,” says Dr. Gordon.

Dr. Gordon says masks are not a health risk no matter the exercise, and the biggest obstacle they present is comfort.

“It’s harder to see where you’re going,” Krueger says of the challenges. “But half the skills that we do are blind anyway, you can’t really see what we’re doing. So it’s kind of normal, kind of not.”

The gymnastics program has been back for nearly two months, and they’ll continue to mask up not just for themselves, but to show everyone working out at the Y that if they can do it, you can too.

“Be the role models of the Y,” says Krueger. “Do everything correctly. Be role models so people see what you’re doing, and they’ll follow after you.

