Local Businesses look back on the first week of mask mandate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a week since the statewide mask mandate ordered by Governor Tony Evers has been implemented, and people have had time to digest it.

Local businesses have mostly seen positive responses.

“Everyone’s been pretty cool about everything,” Tyler Vogt, the owner of Malarkey’s Pub, said.

Vogt says business hasn’t slowed, and not much has changed besides requiring face masks of customers.

“We had a great week last week honestly, so I’m not noticing that,” Vogt added.

The adjustment was easy for Malarkey’s Pub because they’ve required face masks for staff since June.

At Oso’s Brewery in Plover, they also haven’t had an issue with people adhering to the mandate.

“I would say most of the time, people are comfortable wearing a mask,” Dan Buttera of Oso’s Brewery said.

In fact, most businesses that we spoke with said customers are wearing masks and business hasn’t slowed - except one.

“Business has slowed to a crawl,” Dale Elliott, the owner of Dale’s Weston Lanes, said.

In the week following the mandate, Elliott said business has slowed down considerably. Almost to the levels of earlier in the pandemic.

They are following the mandate by assuming those that come in without a mask has a reason for not wearing one.

“Wear if you want and if you don’t then, you’re not wearing,” Elliott said.

In the mandate, it states numerous exceptions, many of which are medical. According to the health department, if someone is not wearing a mask, you should assume they have a reason.

“There’s just a lot of people that aren’t coming in. And of those who do come in, maybe half of them are wearing it, half of them aren’t,” Elliott said.

Although some businesses have taken the initiative to post a sign at the entrance for wearing a mask.

“I think those are helpful. Some of us aren’t accustomed to wearing a mask all the time, and we forget. And I don’t think a friendly reminder is a bad thing,” Judy Burrows of the Marathon County Health Department said. Burrows says she personally has seen more people wearing masks.

Vogt says there’s no reason they shouldn’t follow the mandate.

“It seems foolish to not comply with the health department if you want to stay open,” Vogt explained.

