Advertisement

Human remains found in Waupaca Co.

Waupaca Co. Sheriff's deputies confirm human remains were found Sunday in the Township of Lind.
Waupaca Co. Sheriff's deputies confirm human remains were found Sunday in the Township of Lind.(AP Images)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s office said Monday that humans remains were found Sunday after a suspicious complaint.

According to a news release, deputies say the reporting party believed they had found the human remains in the Township of Lind, south of Waupaca.

When police arrived at the scene at 4:15 p.m., they confirmed that human remains were found. Deputies are working to identify the remains.

No other details have been released.

The Wisconsin State Crime Labe, Wisconsin Department of Justice- Divison of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca County Medical Examiner, and the Weyauwega Police Department all assisted the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health Experts: Premature births down during pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Wausau Aspirus Hospital Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Dawne Suehring said because of the pandemic, more people are staying at home relaxing which has led to a decline in premature births.

News

No delays expected in August primary results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Wisconsin Primary is Aug. 11, but with COVID-19, there are a number of changes to how this election is working.

News

Local Businesses look back on the first week of mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
It’s been a week since the statewide mask mandate ordered by Governer Evers has been implemented, and people have had time to digest it. Local businesses have mostly seen positive responses.

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides meal kits, activities to families thanks to COVID-19 Relief Fund

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Many parents are struggling to find activities for kids as they spend more time together than ever.

Latest News

News

Rate of premature births drops as people stay home, relax more during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rate of premature births drops as people stay home, relax more during pandemic

News

Area businesses say most customers following mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Area businesses say most customers following mask mandate

News

Officials expect results to be released on time in Tuesday's primary election

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials expect results to be released on time in Tuesday's primary election

News

Preventative termite inspections in your home now can help you avoid costly problems later

Updated: 3 hours ago
Preventative termite inspections in your home now can help you avoid costly problems later

News

Changing your grocery store routine to avoid food insecurity in your family

Updated: 3 hours ago
Changing your grocery store routine to avoid food insecurity in your family

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wausau offer meal kits, activity packets for families

Updated: 3 hours ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wausau offer meal kits, activity packets for families