Human remains found in Waupaca Co.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s office said Monday that humans remains were found Sunday after a suspicious complaint.

According to a news release, deputies say the reporting party believed they had found the human remains in the Township of Lind, south of Waupaca.

When police arrived at the scene at 4:15 p.m., they confirmed that human remains were found. Deputies are working to identify the remains.

No other details have been released.

The Wisconsin State Crime Labe, Wisconsin Department of Justice- Divison of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca County Medical Examiner, and the Weyauwega Police Department all assisted the sheriff’s office.

