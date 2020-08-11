Health Experts: Premature births down during pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many people are working whether that means working from home or working fewer hours.

That’s why health experts are saying since mothers are resting more, it is leading to fewer premature births.

Wausau Aspirus Hospital Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Dawne Suehring said because of the pandemic, more people are staying at home relaxing which has led to a decline in premature births.

She said with many people working from home now mothers are not on their feet as much, they are getting their meals in and finding more time to relax.

This is an improvement compared to the past because health experts have never been able to see a big improvement as they’ve seen during the pandemic.

Now the levels of premature births have decreased to preferred levels, which is positive for those children and families.

"To have seen this sort of an impact with people staying at home is definitely a good thing, prematurity is associated with a number of risk factors that can negatively impact the outcomes of those babies," Suehring said.

Suehring also said the virus itself isn't the reason premature births are down, but the change in habit for mothers has helped the issue.

Once the pandemic is over, it is possible the number of premature births could go up again as habits readjust.

“If parents are able to work from home, that might be something that could be looked at long term, but it’s going to be a challenge once the pandemic is over and we go back to more normal living,” Suehring said.

