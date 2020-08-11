Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Abundant sunshine with nice conditions

A fantastic day is ahead with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:53 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last of the showers and storms from yesterday have moved out, and now we are in for a very nice few days ahead of us. Today we are looking at abundant sunshine with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. The dew points have also greatly fallen, and will remain in the low to mid 50s today. This means it will not be nearly as humid and muggy outside today. That also allowed us to cool down temperatures this morning, so expect a cooler morning, but still a fantastic afternoon.

The nice stretch of weather continues over the next few days. We have a chance for a few overnight showers Wednesday night, but most of Thursday looks to remain dry during the daytime hours. We have a few more rain chances for Friday and Saturday as well, but it is not looking like a washout at this point. Overall, enjoy the very nice days with lower humidity that we have ahead of us.

