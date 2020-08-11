Advertisement

Deaths from coronavirus top 1,000 in Wisconsin

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 1,000 people have died in Wisconsin since the coronavirus pandemic began in the state six months ago, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Tuesday.

There were 61,785 confirmed cases and 1,006 deaths as of Tuesday, the state reported. That death count is the 28th highest in the country overall and the 37th highest per capita at just over 17 deaths per 100,000 people.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased just over 10%.

There were 200 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks 20th in the country for new cases per capita. Milwaukee County had nearly half of all the state’s deaths with 459, based on state Department of Health data.

The grim milestone of deaths comes as schools and universities are grappling with whether to hold in-person classes starting in September. The Big Ten announced Tuesday that it won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports’ power conferences to yield to the pandemic.

A statewide mask mandate designed to slow the spread of the virus took effect Aug. 1. Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said he wants the Legislature to kill the order.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NTC showcases online learning through “Thrive Online” events

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Northcentral Technical College is offering an opportunity for prospective students to discover what online learning is like at NTC. Thrive Online is designed to provide learners with an overview of online classes at NTC and the tools that are used most often.

News

Powerful storm leaves 1 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

News

Perseid Meteor Shower peaks early Wednesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
During its peak, 50-75+ per hour may be seen on clear nights.

News

Biden’s lead in Wisconsin over President Trump expands in latest MU poll

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Former vice-president Joe Biden has widened his lead on President Donald Trump among Wisconsin voters, according to the latest poll from Marquette University.

Latest News

News

Northern Lightning training exercises happening this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Approximately 50 aircraft and nearly 1,000 military personnel have gathered at Volk Field in Camp Douglas for the annual Northern Lightning Counterland training exercise happening August 10-21.

News

Evers, Baldwin among Wisconsin speakers at convention

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin are among the Wisconsin office holders who will speak during next week’s Democratic National Convention, which will be based out of Milwaukee.

News

What to know about Wisconsin’s Aug. 11 primary election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Things will look a little different at the polling place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

News

Masking up while exercising

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Wausau board passes 'Project Relaunch Plan'

Updated: 17 hours ago