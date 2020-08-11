Advertisement

Biden’s lead in Wisconsin over President Trump expands in latest MU poll

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILAWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Former vice-president Joe Biden has widened his lead on President Donald Trump among Wisconsin voters, according to the latest poll from Marquette University.

Half of all voters say they will vote for the presumptive Democratic nominee, giving him a six-point lead (50%-44%) on President Trump in the race for the White House. In last month’s MU’s survey, Biden held a four-point advantage (49%-45%) despite little movement for each candidate.

In the part of the state where the race is tightest, the Green Bay-Appleton region, President Trump still trails his challenger by five points (50%-45%), pollsters found.

Republican and Democratic voters appear to be equally excited to cast their ballots in November, with 87 percent of the members of each party saying they will definitely vote this fall. Among Independents, however, only six in ten are sure they will head to the ballot box (or vote by mail).

Sixty-five percent of Democrats said they were excited to vote this year and nearly the same percentage, 64 percent, of Republicans reported feeling the same.

In fact, with the coronavirus pandemic spurring record numbers of people requesting absentee ballots, pollsters found more than a third of voters (35 percent) plan to mail in their ballot. Twelve percent expect to vote early, while only 46 percent plan to head to their polling place on November 3.

However, the gulf between who plans on voting in-person varies widely among the parties. Two-thirds of Republican voters will hit the ballot box, while just over a quarter, will do the same. Approximately four in ten will go that day.

As far as how voters feel about each candidate, Biden and President Trump have nearly the same approval rating, 43-42 percent, respectively, while the incumbent’s disapproval rating is currently much higher, 55-48 percent

President Trump’s Job Performance

Fewer voters believe President Trump is doing a good job, while the number who disapprove jumped four points. The poll reported the president was ten points underwater in overall job performance (44%-54%) among Wisconsin voters, while they split on specific issues.

More than half like his handling of the economy. When it comes to how well he has managed the coronavirus pandemic and the protests that followed the death of George Floyd, more than half of voters disapprove of his performance.

The poll was conducted Aug. 4-9, 2020. The sample included 801 registered voters in Wisconsin who were interviewed by cell phone or landline, with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points. There are 675 likely voters included in the poll, with a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points.

