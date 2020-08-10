Advertisement

Wisconsin voters request 900K absentee ballots for primary

Time is running out for early voting.
Time is running out for early voting.(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters have requested more than 900,000 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary, more than seven times what they requested in the August primary in 2018, according to data state elections officials released Monday.

The sheer volume of applications is another sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact as voters try to avoid infection at the polls.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voters had requested 903,760 absentee ballots and had returned 506,709 as of Monday. That compares with 2018, when they requested 123,393 ballots and returned 106,663.

Tuesday’s primary includes nearly 30 legislative races and two Republican primaries for congressional seats in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th District and western Wisconsin’s 3rd District. No statewide offices are on the ballot.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Monday, August 10, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Monday, August 10, 2020.

News

TikTok Safety Concerns: Is your data at risk?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A cybersecurity expert breaks down the risks of user data falling into the wrong hands.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Severe storms cause damage in Vilas County, possible tornado near Star Lake

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Severe storms moved across Vilas County on Sunday night.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Rally Calls For Mask Freedom

Updated: 13 hours ago
Rally Calls For Mask Freedom

News

Protesters Oppose Arrest

Updated: 13 hours ago
Protesters Oppose Arrest

News

Demonstrators rally to protest arrest of protester in Waupaca

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Protesters rally against police brutality in Waupaca.

Sports

Report: Big Ten postponing football in fall, hopes to play in spring

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The report comes a day after the conference announced that until further notice, padded practices would not be allowed for football teams in the conference.

News

UWSP establishes COVID-19 hotline

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has established a COVID-19 hotline for students, faculty and staff. The hotline was established to address questions about coronavirus. The phone line, and email line, will address campus updates as they come. It will also connect people with the resources they need.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Potential for strong to severe storms tonight

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
The potential exists for severe storms Sunday late PM into Sunday night in the region.