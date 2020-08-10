Wisconsin passes 1 million negative COVID-19 tests

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin added 507 new coronavirus patients to its pandemic response while other trends showed improvement, including a milestone for negative COVID-19 test results in Monday’s state Department of Health Services report.

The state received 8,167 test results in the past 24-hour period, continuing a trend of fewer than 10,000 test results on Sundays and Mondays. Out of those, 6.21% were positive, the second straight day that percentage went down. Health officials want to see that percentage below 5% -- and ideally below 3% -- as an indicator the coronavirus spread is getting under control; it was below 5% twice last week.

To date, more than 1 million people in Wisconsin tested negative for COVID-19 (1,001,402). The state says each person who’s had one or more swab tests is included in results only once, indicating more than 1 in 6 people in the state has been tested. Recently, health organizations announced plans to reduce testing due to limited quantities of testing supplies.

One death was reported in Waukesha County. The state death toll is now 998, or 1.6% of cases. That percentage has continued to decline.

Since the first case in February, 61,061 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state says 15.4% of these patients (9,383) are still considered active. The percentage of recovered cases has grown to 83%. Results can very widely by county.

County Active Recovered Died Brown (4,262 cases) 8% 90% 1% Calumet (330 cases) 20% 79% 1% Dodge (835 cases) 30% 70% 1% Door (106 cases) 9% 88% 3% Florence (8 cases) 13% 88% 0% Fond du Lac (671 cases) 13% 86% 1% Forest (59 cases) 7% 86% 7% Green Lake (56 cases) 7% 93% 0% Kewaunee (131 cases) 19% 79% 2% Langlade (65 cases) 35% 63% 2% Manitowoc (345 cases) 10% 89% 0% Marinette (411 cases) 29% 70% 1% Menominee (22 cases) 41% 59% 0% Oconto (256 cases) 21% 79% 0% Outagamie (1,276 cases) 17% 82% 1% Shawano (200 cases) 27% 74% 0% Sheboygan (753 cases) 17% 81% 1% Waupaca (468 cases) 17% 79% 3% Waushara (120 cases) 23% 77% 1% Winnebago (1,193 cases) 15% 84% 2%

Results may not total 100% due to rounding

The state reports 31 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. So far, 5,031 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at some point in their treatment, or 8.2% of all cases. Currently there are 352 patients in hospitals, including 98 in ICU, and another 169 suspected COVID-19 patients awaiting test results.

In terms of hospital readiness, the state reports 23% of beds are available at licensed medical facilities, slightly better than 22% yesterday but this range has been in the low 20s for some time now.

There are 341 patients on mechanical ventilators for COVID-19 and other illnesses. The state’s hospitals has almost 2,000 ventilators still available.

The state Health Care Emergency Readiness Coalition also reports 8% of people in Wisconsin infected with the coronavirus were health care workers, including 9% in the Fox Valley area. The figures don’t show how many of those cases are still active.

There were positive tests in 49 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. (Six counties in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula also had new cases.)

County case numbers (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases. For consistency, we use data from the DHS; county health departments may report different numbers):

Wisconsin

Adams - 86 cases (+1 ) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 25 cases (1 death)

Barron - 295 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 28 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 4,264 cases (54 deaths)

Buffalo - 44 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 22 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 330 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 239 cases (+9)

Clark - 188 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 252 case (+4) (1 death)

Crawford - 75 cases

Dane - 4,554 cases (+18) (38 deaths)

Dodge - 835 cases (+16) (5 deaths)

Door - 106 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 186 cases (+13)

Dunn - 126 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 590 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Florence - 8 cases

Fond du Lac - 671 cases (+14) (7 deaths)

Forest - 59 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 357 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Green - 167 cases (+5) (1 death)

Green Lake - 56 cases

Iowa - 82 cases (+2)

Iron - 75 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 58 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 637 cases (+6) (5 deaths)

Juneau - 138 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,681 cases (+14) (60 deaths)

Kewaunee - 131 cases (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 914 cases (+6) (1 death)

Lafayette - 143 cases (+4)

Langlade - 65 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 68 cases

Manitowoc - 345 cases (+8) (1 death)

Marathon - 655 cases (+9) (9 deaths)

Marinette - 411 cases (+16) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 80 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 22 cases

Milwaukee – 21,178 cases (+116) (456 deaths)

Monroe - 244 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 256 cases (+8)

Oneida - 141 cases (+10)

Outagamie - 1,276 cases (+24) (14 deaths)

Ozaukee - 692 cases (17 deaths)

Pepin - 42 cases

Pierce - 224 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Polk - 132 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 420 cases (+9)

Price - 33 cases (+1)

Racine - 3,526 cases (+12) (78 deaths)

Richland - 37 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,441 (+9) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 21 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk - 444 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 69 cases (+2)

Shawano - 200 cases (+4)

Sheboygan - 753 cases (+7) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 502 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Taylor - 71 cases (+2) (1 death)

Trempealeau - 338 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 64 cases

Vilas - 55 cases (+2)

Walworth - 1,335 cases (23 deaths)

Washburn - 48 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,066 cases (22 deaths)

Waukesha - 4,299 cases (+65) (59 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 468 cases (+15) (15 deaths)

Waushara - 120 cases (+4) (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,193 cases (+17) (18 deaths)

Wood - 305 cases (+14) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 10 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 28 cases

Delta - 76 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 54 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 114 cases (+2) (1 death)

Houghton – 43 cases

Iron - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 6 cases (+3)

Mackinac - 20 cases

Marquette - 146 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 126 cases (+7)

Ontonagon – 13 cases (+2)

Schoolcraft - 12 cases

