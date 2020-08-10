Volunteers searching for a missing 3-year-old in Winter

Winter, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is asking that all volunteers wanting to help in the search for a missing three-year-old, register with the sheriff’s department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, there is an influx of volunteers. Searchers can register at the Winter Ball Park at the intersection of Park and Grove in Winter.

A search is currently underway near Old 70 Road in Winter.

Price County officials confirmed they have deputies assisting in the search.

