Volunteers searching for a missing 3-year-old in Winter

(KWQC)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winter, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is asking that all volunteers wanting to help in the search for a missing three-year-old, register with the sheriff’s department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, there is an influx of volunteers. Searchers can register at the Winter Ball Park at the intersection of Park and Grove in Winter.

A search is currently underway near Old 70 Road in Winter.

Price County officials confirmed they have deputies assisting in the search.

