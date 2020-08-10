Advertisement

UWSP establishes COVID-19 hotline

The hotline will be staffed from 7:30 am until about 4:30 pm.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has established a COVID-19 hotline for students, faculty and staff.

The hotline was established to address questions about coronavirus. The phone line, and email line, will address campus updates as they come. It will also connect people with the resources they need.

“The reason why we established it is so that students, faculty and staff and community folks can reach out to us at any given moment. to ask questions about COVID-19, to know currently about what’s going on on the campus. More importantly, just trying to ease their mind and feelings of what’s going on. Especially when the fall begins,“ Al Thompson, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UWSP, said.

The line will be staffed from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, with any calls made outside of those hours going to a voicemail directly to Thompson’s office.

“We feel instead of the health services department being overloaded with questions, we’re trying to fill those questions before that,”added Thompson.

Thompson said sometimes the doctors wouldn’t be able to return all of the calls they get. He says this will create quicker response times, most of the time within the hour

The number to call is 715-346-2619. For more information on UWSP’s COVID-19 response, you can go to their information on coronavirus website.

